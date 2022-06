The Packers entered this offseason with one of the most underrated defenses in football and further bolstered it by using both of their first-round picks on two of the best players from college football's best defense in a decade (Georgia). The Packers DST was middle of the pack in per-game scoring last season but has the upside to emerge as a top-12 DST in 2022 after adding key pieces to the defensive side of the ball.