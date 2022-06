While the Panthers DST recorded a fair number of sacks last year, they were one of only seven teams to fail to reach double digits in interceptions all year, making them no more than waiver-wire fodder for most of the 2021 season. Expect more of the same in 2022, though they could be a sneaky-good option early in the season with a Week 1 matchup against a potentially Deshaun Watson-less Browns team and a game the following week against the Giants.