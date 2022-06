When he's played, Campbell has exhibited proof of being a potentially good slot receiver. The problem? He hasn't played much -- just 15 games over three seasons. It's hard to take the Colts seriously when they speak of Campbell contributing, which is why he's nothing more than a low-end, late-round flier in PPR drafts. Odds are you'll be able to add Campbell off waivers if he stays on the field and sees meaningful targets on a weekly basis from Matt Ryan.