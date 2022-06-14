Freiermuth will get drafted as a starting Fantasy tight end, but there should probably be more excitement about his potential. From Week 8 until the end of the regular season, Freiermuth averaged 10.9 PPR points per game and notched at least 11 PPR points six times. A lot of that was helped by his work in the red zone, where he rapidly became a target for Ben Roethlisberger. But it was Roethlisberger's limitations that kept Freiermuth from being even better -- he averaged a yucky 8.3 yards per catch on the year and had just four receptions of over 15 yards. The Steelers offense is expected to be much more diverse this season, and Freiermuth has set personal goals of improving his receiving average while wanting to "be there for the quarterbacks." Further helping Freiermuth's case is the departure of JuJu Smith-Schuster, who cornered the market on short, mid-field throws for several seasons. There's definite upside for Freiermuth, though a challenging schedule won't do him any favors. He should be of interest starting in Round 9.