This will be an interesting season for Mahomes. The Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to Miami, and he was replaced with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Travis Kelce and Mecole Hardman remain on the roster, but Mahomes will have to adjust without his most dynamic playmaker in Hill. We expect Mahomes will still be an elite Fantasy quarterback, and he should be drafted once again as a top-three player at his position. In one-quarterback leagues, Mahomes is worth drafting as early as Round 3. And in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, Mahomes is a first-round pick. In four seasons, Mahomes has averaged at least 24.1 Fantasy points per game in every year, but he has two seasons over that span with at least 29.9 points per game. The upside for Mahomes is to be the No. 1 Fantasy quarterback this year, even without Hill, and he's still someone to covet in all leagues.