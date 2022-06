The Patriots DST is once again a top-10 Fantasy option coming into the season, and the unit is worth drafting with a late-round pick. While New England lost key guys like J.C. Jackson and Kyle Van Noy, the Patriots still have one advantage over most teams: Bill Belichick. This defense should again be tough, and the Patriots DST was a top-10 Fantasy option in 2021. It should be able to repeat that performance, and that's why you should once again invest in the Patriots DST this year.