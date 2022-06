Dorsett will compete for playing time with the Texans this preseason. In six NFL seasons, Dorsett has totaled 1,744 yards, which is roughly 400 fewer yards than he accumulated in four collegiate seasons in Miami. He definitely scored more touchdowns in college (17) than in the NFL (11). And in 2021 he spent time with three different teams. Until Dorsett locks into a primary role and does well with a steady diet of accurate targets, Fantasy managers shouldn't think about putting him on rosters.