Lindsay signed with the Colts this offseason, and he's expected to be a reserve running back behind Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines. Lindsay is not worth drafting in most leagues, but he could emerge as a lottery-ticket option if Taylor were to get hurt and miss any time. It would likely be a committee trying to replace Taylor in that scenario, but Lindsay would be a high priority off the waiver wire. For two seasons in 2018 and 2019, Lindsay was a Fantasy darling, averaging at least 12.3 PPR points per game in both years. But in the past two seasons, he's been under 6.0 PPR points per game, and he spent time in Houston and Miami in 2021. We hope Lindsay can get his career back on track -- just not at the expense of Taylor -- but he's not a priority for Fantasy managers this season unless you want to handcuff Taylor in deeper leagues.