The Patriots selected rookie running back Strong in the fourth round of the NFL Draft from South Dakota State, and he could have a role right away, especially if James White (hip) misses time early in the year. Strong also could be a factor behind Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson. As you can see, it's a crowded backfield in New England, but Strong could be the heir apparent to White in the future. He's only worth a late-round flier in seasonal leagues, with his value higher in PPR, but his stock could rise if White is out in training camp. In rookie-only drafts, Strong is worth selecting as early as Round 3.