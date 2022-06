While Walker is 2-0 as a starter in his NFL career, he has been unable to carry over the statistical success he enjoyed in the XFL despite being paired with his former college coach, a situation that would figure to give him the opportunity to maximize his potential. He'll likely cede No. 2 quarterback duties to third-round rookie Matt Corral at some point, making him unrosterable in Fantasy leagues unless something happens to Sam Darnold early in the year.