Williams signed a one-year contract to stay with the Dolphins, and he will compete to be the No. 4 receiver in Miami this season. He is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. The Dolphins have Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Ced Wilson ahead of Williams on the depth chart already. Williams will compete with guys like Lynn Bowden and rookie Erik Ezukanma for the No. 4 spot, and even if Williams is in that role, it's doubtful he'll produce at a high level. Ignore him on Draft Day in most leagues.