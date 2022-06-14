Ollison is no better than third on the depth chart behind Cordarrelle Patterson and offseason acquisition Damien Williams, though he will have to battle fifth-round rookie Tyler Allgeier for that role during camp. The fourth-year back was effective in limited duty as a runner last season, including scoring a 19-yard touchdown on his only carry in the season finale, but any hope those flashes could carry over into a bigger role were likely curbed with the Falcons' offseason moves at the position. Ollison will likely only have Fantasy value if multiple players ahead of him on the depth chart become unavailable during the season.