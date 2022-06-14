The Bucs may have themselves a nifty prospect in the former Arizona State rusher. A 22-year-old breakout, White totaled over 1,400 total yards and 16 touchdowns last year for the Sun Devils, including 43 receptions. White has good elusiveness and lateral agility to avoid tackles and clearly is capable in the passing game, but his speed is only solid and he's not yet a powerful player, though he isn't afraid of contact at all. He's got a chance to develop into the Bucs' top running back as soon as 2023, if not sooner depending on how Leonard Fournette does. You may see and hear more about White this preseason, likely putting him in position to be a late-round pick with nice upside in seasonal formats. Look for White to get picked between 10th and 18th overall in rookie-only drafts, too.