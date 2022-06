Mostert followed Mike McDaniel to Miami, where he'll compete with Chase Edmonds and Sony Michel for touches once he's healthy. Because of Mostert's age, injury history, and the fact that the Dolphins don't know for sure that Mostert will be ready by Week 1, he should not be drafted until the double-digit rounds. If everything goes his way, Mostert has top-20 upside, especially in non-PPR.