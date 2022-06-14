The Raiders defense has the chance to be improved this season, with an incredible pass rush featuring Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. But that doesn't mean you want to trust the Raiders DST this season, so ignore the unit on Draft Day. Let the unit prove itself first and then add the Raiders DST off waivers. In 2021, the Raiders DST was among the worst in all Fantasy leagues, so there's only one way to go in terms of production. If that happens then Fantasy managers can use the Raiders DST in deeper leagues, but we need to see it first.