The Rams' Fantasy production in 2021 did not match their talent as they were barely a top-12 unit in most leagues. Still, we rank this as one of the very best DSTs in 2022; we just wouldn't want you to draft them before the final three rounds in most leagues. They added one future Hall of Famer in Bobby Wagner and lost another in Von Miller, and they also added multiple defensive backs for depth in the NFL Draft. Mostly, we expect a Rams defense that finished third in sacks and interceptions to improve on their six fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown from a year ago. If they'd finished even league average in both last year, they would have been a top-six Fantasy defense.