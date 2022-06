When discussing his revamped WR corps this offseason, Aaron Rodgers specifically named Cobb as one of the team's starters, but that could change early in training camp if the team's first- and second-year wideouts develop fast. Cobb is more likely to be an early waiver-wire claim that fizzles out after you miss his breakout week than someone worth spending draft capital on. You're better off using your late-round draft capital on higher-upside players.