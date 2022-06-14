In the final five games of 2021, Penny finally delivered on the upside that caused Seattle to take him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. In his final five games he ran for 671 yards and six touchdowns and finished the year with a league-best 6.3 yards per carry. That performance was not enough to deter Seattle from spending a Round 2 pick on Kenneth Walker. We expect Walker to eventually lead a committee in Seattle, which means you shouldn't draft Penny before Round 10. Even if Penny does win the job in camp, his inability to stay healthy and the presence of Walker would make him no better than a Round 8 pick.