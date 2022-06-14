With Marquise Brown and Sammy Watkins no longer in Baltimore, Bateman will get plenty of attention, but is the second-year receiver worth a top-70 pick? Last year he was primarily used as a bigger outside target, but his numbers came up small as 36 of his 46 receptions came on passes that traveled 10 yards or fewer downfield. If he's truly a No. 1 receiver, he must quickly prove he can be effective on intermediate and deep targets. He also must fight the headwind of a Ravens offense that prefers to run the ball half the time, limiting receiver target numbers. Over the past five years, a Ravens wide receiver has had over 100 targets once -- when Brown amassed 146 last season when the Ravens' run game was mostly ineffective after getting decimated by injuries. Bateman is an interesting talent but playing in a conservative offense where he'll likely be behind Mark Andrews in targets and potentially have a low ceiling makes him less appealing than the hype around him suggests. If you get him as a No. 3 receiver in Round 7 or 8, you're doing fine.