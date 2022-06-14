Look for a bounce-back year from the Ravens DST after it finished in the bottom 10 in Fantasy points per game. The D-line is stacked with veteran Michael Pierce back in town and rookie Travis Jones joining Calais Campbell, the linebackers should remain solid and get a boost with edge rusher David Ojabo whenever he makes his recovery, and the secondary should begin the season at full strength with a healthy Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey meshing with new safeties Marcus Williams and first-round pick Kyle Hamilton. The best part? Baltimore plays a number of suspect offenses including the Jets, Patriots, Panthers, Falcons, Saints, Jaguars and Giants. Just watch out for those AFC North matchups because they could be challenging. Consider them worthy of a final pick if you like their early-season schedule.