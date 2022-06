McCloud will compete for playing time on offense and the primary punt-return job with the 49ers this preseason. There is a chance he could become a short-area target when the 49ers go into hurry-up mode, but no one is drafting him for that role. In fact, no one is drafting McCloud for any role, and until it's clear he'll play close to every down on offense, he shouldn't be considered for a roster spot.