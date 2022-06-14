Fantasy managers shouldn't entirely discount Burkhead as a low-end Fantasy sleeper. Burkhead's final three games of 2021 likely catapulted him into position to contribute to the Texans' run game in 2022. He tallied 50 PPR points with at least 9.0 per game in that little stretch. It remains to be seen just how involved Burkhead will be, but the Texans didn't do much to improve their run game this offseason beyond adding veteran Marlon Mack and drafting rookie Dameon Pierce. If Burkhead finds himself ahead of those two in the preseason pecking order, he would warrant a pick within the final three rounds.