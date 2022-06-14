Stevenson is the No. 2 running back in New England, and he's a good handcuff option for Damien Harris. Stevenson is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in the majority of leagues. In 2021 as a rookie, Stevenson had seven games with double digits in carries, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in three of them. Stevenson would only be worth starting if Harris misses time due to injury, but keep in mind the Patriots also have James White and rookie Pierre Strong in the passing game. We like Stevenson as a lottery ticket if Harris were to get hurt given how much New England wants to run the ball, and Harris scored 15 touchdowns last season. Stevenson is a good running back to stash on your bench in all leagues, with his value higher in non- and 0.5-PPR formats.