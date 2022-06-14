Seals-Jones looks to be the starting tight end for the Giants, which makes him at least someone to keep on your radar during the preseason. Seals-Jones had a three-game stretch last year without Logan Thomas where he received at least six targets in all three games and averaged 12 PPR Fantasy points per game. Daniel Jones has leaned on his tight end more than Brian Daboll's offense has, but there's plenty of uncertainty about how that will play out in 2022. For now, Seals-Jones can be left on the waiver wire in most leagues, but a good Week 1 could make him a popular add.