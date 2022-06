Gould is a borderline top-12 kicker who should be drafted in the final two rounds of Fantasy drafts. He missed four games due to injury last year but still made a respectable 87% of his field goal attempts and only missed one extra point all season. Young quarterbacks often struggle in the red zone, which could give Gould more field goal attempts this season. But offensive uncertainty and a mediocre kicking environment keeps him out of the top 10.