You don't need us to tell you that Anderson was a colossal Fantasy bust last year, nor should you expect us to encourage you to draft him with a valuable pick again this year. However, it would be shocking if Anderson again posted a catch rate lower than 50%, averaged less than a full yard per route run and only record 10 explosive pass plays. The Panthers quarterback situation is gross to sit and think about, but Anderson's been a good enough receiver to at least be decent. No one should take him until well into the double-digit rounds, but as a bench receiver, you should be comfortable taking him and then deciding on whether or not he can help your squad by the time Week 3 comes around.