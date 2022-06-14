Tonyan's follow-up to his breakout 2020 season was cut short due to injury, but even through the eight games he played, he wasn't a TE1. Tonyan suffered through TD regression, going from 11 TDs in 2020 to just two in eight games last season. Tonyan has been an early participant this offseason and appears to be fully recovered. Even factoring in the targets vacated by Davante Adams' departure, Tonyan should be viewed as a TE2 option and not worth drafting in any leagues that start just one tight end.