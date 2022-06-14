A whole lot has gone wrong for Woods' Fantasy value over the past year. A torn ACL cost him the second half of the 2021 season, he turned 30 years old in April, and he was traded to the run-heavy Tennessee Titans only to see them draft Treylon Burks in Round 1. That's why Woods is ranked as a WR4 you shouldn't target before Round 7 in any format. If Woods can get back to 100% and earn the No. 1 role over Burks this year, he has a chance to return value as a Fantasy starter. But his floor is what we just saw from Julio Jones, another veteran wide receiver the Titans traded for after an injury-plagued season.