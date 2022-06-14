After missing 12 games last year with a hip injury, Blankenship and his goggles will return to kick for the Colts in 2022. In 21 career games, Blankenship has made 84% of his field goals and 94% of his extra points. Indianapolis has finished top 10 in field-goal attempts in each of the past two seasons, and Matt Ryan-led offenses have finished top three in field-goal attempts in two of the past three seasons. It sure seems like the right situation to trust Blankenship in Fantasy -- take him with one of your last two picks.