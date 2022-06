Doubs was a bit of a sleeper in the 2022 NFL Draft, but the Packers clearly had their eye on him and made the decision to draft him in the fourth round. Doubs will have an opportunity to carve out a role right away if he impresses in his first training camp, but he's best left on your early-season watch lists -- as a potential high-upside bench stash -- than a player you'll want to draft.