A fresh start in a potent Kansas City offense might sound good, but Jones faces an uphill battle to regain Fantasy relevance. Jones is hampered by an unclear path to consistent playing time -- Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be stiff competition for touches this preseason, and the Chiefs have other runners (and aren't afraid to add more) in case Jones falters. There's plenty of evidence that Jones is not compatible to play on passing downs, and the Chiefs like to pass a lot (Patrick Mahomes, duh). It limits RoJo to being a part-time back who wouldn't sniff his upside unless he somehow commandeered every-down work. That seems unlikely. Running back-hungry drafters might choose Jones as soon as Round 8, but you're probably better off not even taking that much risk on him. Only a strong preseason (or an Edwards-Helaire injury) would change his outlook.