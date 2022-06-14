Moore will get an excellent chance at the start of the 2022 season to prove his Fantasy relevance. He should play the Christian Kirk role in this offense (with more rush attempts), but with DeAndre Hopkins suspended the first month and a half, Moore should have more volume opportunities. There has even been some talk about the team using him in a Deebo Samuel-type role, but he'll need to be far more efficient to justify that. Last year Moore averaged just 6.8 yards per target and 4.2 yards per carry, well below what Samuel provides. Still, he's worth a dart throw in the late rounds just in case he gets off to a hot start. In Dynasty, Moore is still a low-end No. 4 wide receiver due to his youth and upside.