Gage's move to the Buccaneers has made him an interesting No. 3 receiver for Fantasy managers to consider. A year removed from leading Falcons receivers in catches and yards (and finishing top 20 among all wideouts in catch rate and yards per route run), Gage will settle into the Bucs' pass-happy offense as no worse than a third option. That role may elevate to the second option if Bucs wideout Chris Godwin isn't ready for the start of the season as he comes back from a torn ACL. Clearly, if Godwin is out, Gage would be close to a No. 2 Fantasy receiver as the guy starting opposite Mike Evans in the Bucs offense led by Tom Brady. But even when Godwin is back in the swing of things, Brady's offense has proven to support as many as four pass-catchers. We like the idea of drafting Gage with a pick starting in Round 9 in PPR (Round 10 or 11 in non-PPR).