After 10 years in Seattle, Wilson was traded to the Broncos in the offseason. The move brings uncertainty to what has been a steady career for Wilson. He'll have a new head coach for the first time in his career and a whole new set of pass catchers. The upside comes from the possibility that Nathanial Hackett may let Russ cook, as Seattle fans have been wanting for years. It's also possible that Denver's set of weapons is the deepest Wilson has ever played with. But there's no DK Metcalf on this roster and there's no one with the track record of Tyler Lockett. Also, Hackett didn't exactly call a pass-heavy scheme in Green Bay. Wilson is definitely still a top-10 quarterback and has as much upside as he ever has, maybe more, but he shouldn't be drafted before Round 7 due to the uncertainty and the depth of the position.