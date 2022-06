Succop joined Tom Brady in moving to Tampa in 2020, and that has translated in a lot more time worrying about making extra points than field goals for the efficient Buccaneers offense. He led the NFL in extra points made and attempted in 2022 and should see similar usage this year. If some of those TDs turn into field goal attempts, Succop could make for an intriguing Fantasy option, but for now he's on the outside looking in of being draftable in 14-team leagues or smaller.