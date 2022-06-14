Fantasy managers aren't likely to trust Tannehill to their lineups in one-QB leagues. That's because the veteran hit the skids in 2021, scoring 20-plus Fantasy points in just five of 17 games, and only three when Derrick Henry was on the field. But that's just part of the problem: a change in targets for Tannehill is also an issue as A.J. Brown was traded out of Music City, with rookie Treylon Burks and veterans Robert Woods and Austin Hooper arriving in his place. It might make the targets more spread out, but it doesn't do much for Tannehill re-establishing himself as a quality Fantasy quarterback. The arrival of rookie quarterback Malik Willis and a tough-ish start to the year won't help his case. Expect Tannehill to go undrafted in one-QB leagues, but the story is different in two-QB and Superflex formats. There, he'll be chosen as a pretty good value pick beginning in Round 6.