The Saints again finished with a top-10 DST last year and could again compete for a similar finish with many of last year's pieces back. One area with significant turnover is at safety, with Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye replacing the excellent duo of Marcus Williams and Malcolm Jenkins. They'll be tested early with a home game against the Bucs on tap for Week 2, but that tough matchup is sandwiched by trips to Atlanta and Carolina that should make the Saints DST a viable end-of-draft pick in all Fantasy leagues.