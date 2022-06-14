Ahmed will compete for a role with the Dolphins this season in a crowded backfield, but it's doubtful he'll have much Fantasy value this year. He's not worth drafting in most leagues. The Dolphins added Chase Edmonds, Sony Michel and Raheem Mostert this offseason to go with Myles Gaskin, and Ahmed will be buried on the depth chart to open the season -- if he stays in Miami. It would not be a surprise to see the Dolphins move on from Ahmed, which might be the only way he can salvage his Fantasy value. Keep an eye on what develops, but Ahmed is not expected to make much of an impact for Fantasy managers in 2022 if he stays with the Dolphins.