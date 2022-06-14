Darnold will compete for the Panthers starting quarterback job this preseason. If he doesn't get it, it's because Carolina either acquired another quarterback or because rookie Matt Corral isn't that much of a drop-off from Darnold. The former first-round pick went from boom to bust in short order last season, plagued by terrible reads and rushed passing. No one should expect Darnold to play a full slate of games, making him borderline irrelevant except in two-QB leagues, where desperate Fantasy managers might wind up taking him late as a No. 3 option.