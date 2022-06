Perine is expected to serve as both the Bengals primary third-down back and as the main backup to Joe Mixon. He has not achieved over 500 yards in any of his past four seasons and has seven career touchdowns. Perine also had just two games with over 10 PPR points in 2021. Surely, the only reason to have Perine on a Fantasy bench is if you're in a very deep league and you want to have Mixon's backup ready to go in case of an injury. Expect to draft Perine with your last pick if you want him.