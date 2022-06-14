The only reason why you're even considering Watkins for your Fantasy team is because he's on a Packers offense without any stability at wide receiver. In the four years since he escaped Los Angeles -- three with the ballyhooed Chiefs -- Watkins has averaged 5.3 targets and 3.3 receptions per game with 12.9 yards per catch. He's also missed 18 games in those four seasons. Somehow, he's still only going to be 29 years old when this season starts, but the likelihood of him being a successful sleeper is low, even if he's catching passes from Aaron Rodgers. You could talk yourself into drafting him with your third-to-last pick if he's truly in a position to play a lot, but don't overlook another sleeper while doing so.