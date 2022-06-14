Barkley is one of the most popular bounceback candidates this year, but no one is expecting him to bounce all the way to his 2018 form when he was arguably the best running back in football. While Barkley has had his share of injuries, he's still just 25 and there's some hope that Brian Daboll will make this offense the best it's been since Barkley's rookie year. With an improved offensive line there's also some hope Barkley's efficiency can improve. He's worth a pick in Round 3 of redraft leagues as a high-end No. 2 running back. If everything goes right, he has upside well beyond that.