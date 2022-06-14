Miller managed to have limited success in Tom Brady's first season in Tampa, racking up 501 receiving yards and three TDs and posting several quality Fantasy performances over the first half of the year. Then The Antonio Brown Show came to town and Miller's production shriveled up. He didn't have the chance to reconnect with Brady last year while Brown was sidelined as he dealt with his own serious turf toe injury that limited him to just five catches on nine targets. Miller faces an uphill battle to regain a significant role in the offense after the team added Russell Gage to the mix behind Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, but Godwin's injury could give Miller a chance to emerge as an option early in the year. He's a name to keep in mind in deeper leagues with Godwin likely to miss the start of the year.