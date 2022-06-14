Moore has the chance to be the No. 1 receiver for the Chiefs this year, even as a rookie, and he's worth drafting with a mid-round pick in all redraft leagues. In rookie-only drafts, Moore is worth drafting toward the end of Round 1. The Chiefs selected Moore in the second round of the NFL Draft from Western Michigan, and he could be the heir apparent to Tyreek Hill, who was traded to Miami. Moore will compete with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman for a prominent role in the passing game, and if he excels in training camp then look for Moore in the Round 8 range. Now, if he struggles, and the other receivers pop for Patrick Mahomes, then Moore's stock will decline. But we like Moore's upside heading into the season, and he should grow into a favored target for Mahomes this year.