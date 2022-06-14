Taken with a fifth-round pick in April's draft, Conner is a physical back who figures to provide depth for the Jaguars. Conner was never the consistent lead back in Ole Miss' offense but he did power through for 26 touchdowns in 35 career games. The majority of his scores -- 19 to be exact -- were from 5 yards or closer, and he had just two carries of 25-plus yards. You can probably guess what his role might end up being with the Jaguars, but that's probably only going to be the case if James Robinson isn't ready to start the season, and second-year back Travis Etienne also figures to block Conner from seeing meaningful reps. With so much drama in the J-A-C , it's kinda hard callin' Snoop good for Fan-ta-sy, but you'll some-how some-way, keep comin' up with draftin' him late in Dy-nas-tay.