You might think the Steelers defense is hoping for a rebound in 2022, but it registered 55 sacks and 13 interceptions last year. Somehow, that wasn't good enough to be a top 12 Fantasy DST. The team attempted to fortify its run defense by signing linebacker Myles Jack, but it remains to be seen if they'll rebound here. Also, the Steelers secondary changed personnel for the second season in a row. Most folks will draft the Steelers DST with the expectation of it finishing as a studly unit, but there's uncertainty that we're simply not used to seeing. After the Steelers play the Bengals, Patriots, Browns and Jets to begin the season, we'll have a good idea on whether or not this DST can be trusted. Only spend one of your last two picks on this DST.