When Shepard and Daniel Jones have been on the field together over the past three seasons, Shepard has clearly been Jones' favorite target. In fact, Shepard has 101 catches for 1,034 yards and six touchdowns in the past 17 games that he and Jones have both played at least half of the team's offensive snaps. Unfortunately, you have to go all the way back to Week 13 of 2019 to find that many games. Even worse, Shepard is coming off an Achilles injury. If he's healthy for the start of the year, he'll probably be flexworthy in PPR, but you shouldn't draft him before Round 10 unless he's a full go at the start of training camp.