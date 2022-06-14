Hockenson will be a Draft Day delight for those Fantasy managers who choose to wait on their tight end. That's because he won't go anywhere near as high as he did in 2021 after his season ended with an injury. Most won't remember that he averaged 11.7 PPR points per game (sixth-best at the position), or that he had 10-plus PPR points in eight of his 12 appearances. They'll ignore his 7.0 targets per game. And some might be fixated on the additions to the Lions' receiving corps and not realize that Hockenson won't see tight coverage like he did before. Now that his price tag is a bit more manageable, Hockenson has potential to be a post-hype sleeper in 2022. Your goal is to get him in Round 7 if you miss out on tight ends earlier.