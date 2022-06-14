Reunited with coach Arthur Smith last year following three seasons with the Titans and a brief stopover in Minnesota, Sharpe was unable to break through on a Falcons depth chart desperate to find answers at receiver in 2021, topping 22 receiving yards only twice all year. Now he heads to Chicago, where he'll encounter a downgrade at quarterback and no guarantee of beating out a potentially better collection of talent behind Darnell Mooney to what he encountered in Atlanta last year. Sharpe is not worth rostering until he starts to see meaningful playing time.