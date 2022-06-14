The only trait that can slow the hands of Father Time is speed. It's what Austin has, and it's the only reason why he's still playing in the NFL after nine seasons. Heck, it's what put Austin in a great offense in Buffalo. However, Austin has yet to fully cultivate any other traits, which is why he's a part-time player at this juncture of his career. He has never had more than 509 yards in a single season and has scored two offensive touchdowns in his past three years. Don't count on him in Fantasy drafts.